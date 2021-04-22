It's been a year since most of us began working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, and as companies rethink the need for office space, working remotely full- or part-time will most likely become permanent for many.

Now that you have finally found your work-from-home groove, it's time to rethink your office and create an inviting space that optimizes creativity and productivity.

Whether you are hijacking the dining room, laying claim to a spare bedroom or have a dedicated home office, the first thing to do is declutter. Empty the room to get rid of any distractions, then start to build your office around your desk.

The demand for desks and chairs exploded last year and many retailers sold out of even the most basic models by summer. For 2021, brands such as Artifox in St. Louis have responded with new designs that will transform your makeshift office into a space that you will actually want to be in. Their black oak desk is a standout with just enough design to make it the focal point of the room without taking up too much space. The desk's modular system allows you to customize it with smart accessories to create your own setup.

In addition to the big items, brands such as HAY are focusing on the details, like colorful desktop organizers or trash bins that look like art.

Here are a few ideas to get your WFH space in shape for spring.

Work at a desk that's as inspired as you are

The new home office desk from Artifox.

The sleek, black oak desk from St. Louis brand Artifox is a standout in a sea of home office desks. The modular system allows you to attach accessories including magnetic top lifts to display monitors and organizers for multilevel storage. The desk also has a grid system to gather and hide cables, and conveniently placed hooks for bags and headphones — all designed to create the perfect workspace. $1,590, theartifox.com

Prioritize comfort

The Faro office chair.

Crate & Barrel's Faro office chair welcomes you to the workday with its rounded forms and nubby, boucle upholstery. The upholstered armrests provide support and a decidedly contemporary look. $499, crateandbarrel.com

Freshen up your office naturally

The Hydropod.

The Hydropod grows fragrant herbs with no need for soil — or even much space. Fill the frosted glass globe with water, then nestle herb seeds and the coconut husk growing medium in the white cap. As the plant sprouts, simply pour water through the top as needed. $25, crateandbarrel.com

Wake up your desk with pops of color

Merino wool coasters.

Protect your new desk and add a bright spot to the room with Graf Lantz's Merino wool coasters. The set of six color-coordinated coasters comes in a cool leather holder that doubles as a small catch-all. $82, graf-lantz.com

Embrace organized chaos

Clara von Zweigbergk's colorful, powder-coated steel Kaleido tray sets for HAY come in a myriad of shapes and sizes to keep your desk organized in style. Tray sets start at $34, us.hay.com

Even the smallest accessories can have big style

Paper Paper waste bin.

Danish design brand HAY's cheerful two-tone Paper Paper waste bins are made from folded recycled paper with a protective coating. The bins come in five color combinations that add just enough style to your office. $25, us.hay.com

Light up the room (and look better on Zoom)

Tao Tronics LED desk lamp.

Tao Tronics LED desk lamp has four light modes ranging from cool blue to warm orange and five brightness levels to help find the perfect lighting for your next Zoom meeting. Extras include a one-hour timer and USB charging port at the base to keep your smartphone or tablet within reach while charging. $35.99, amazon.com

Pay attention to the details

Yamazaki tissue box cover.

Transform a sad cardboard tissue box into a thing of beauty with Yamazaki's wood-topped tissue box cover. The Japanese brand's collection of small home objects is based on clean minimalism and soft rounded edges designed for big impact. $30, westelm.com