The five State Fair foods our writers can’t miss

I might be the last person State Fair connoisseurs think of as having a nose for fair food, but I’ve frequented the fair each year since moving here three years ago. “Lobster roll?” a baffled friend asked me when I suggested we pay a visit to New Scenic Cafe’s stand. Blame my weakness for seafood. This year, I’ll temper my friends’ expectations by going for wings. The ones that Soul Bowl promises sound like a winner: marinated in hot sauce, grilled, then fried with corn, chicken-apple sausage and potatoes. But the kicker is that it’s all tossed in a “crab boil” seasoning and butter, which feels (at least to me) real and sounds delicious.