Thursday, May 12

Fresh off the release of their own rowdy new album "Water Valley High," Twin Cities rockers Eleganza will perform the Stones' "Exile on Main Street" in its entirety to mark its 50th anniversary with extra musicians (8 p.m., Turf Club, $15); the suave '90s soul singer returns with the Brian McKnight Four (7 & 9 p.m., also Fri., Dakota, $50-$85); Aussie dance-op mainstays Cut Copy (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30); buzzing Belgian fuzz-pop band Slow Crush (8 p.m., 7th St. Entry, $15); hazy Minneapolis rockers Sleeping Jesus preview their long-awaited debut album (8 p.m., Icehouse, $15); Dan Newton's Cafe Accordio Orchestra go "South of the Border" (7 p.m., Crooners Outside, $25).

Friday, May 13

Earth Wind & Fire: The great soul band still has three original elements, er, members — Verdine White brings the adrenaline, Philip Bailey the heavenly falsetto, and Ralph Johnson the authenticity. Various musicians and singers fill out the lineup to deliver "Shining Star," "September" and "Boogie Wonderland" with style, flash and fire. (8 p.m. Fri. Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake, $66-$160, ticketmaster.com)

Julianna Barwick: Like a Radiohead-inspired Enya, this Louisiana-bred singer and multi-instrumentalist crafts lush, soothing but innovative, loop-filled music that has earned her raves from the New York Times and Pitchfork. Her most acclaimed album, "Healing Is a Miracle," dropped early in the pandemic with guest vocals by Sigur Ros singer Jonsi and some much-appreciated calming power. She's finally getting around to promoting it and is playing here as part of the Liquid Music series. French ambient musician Malibu opens. (8 p.m., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $25-$50, theparkwaytheather.com)

Also: Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their comedy act with plenty of music thanks to the Stone Canyon Rangers and pianist Jeff Babko (8 p.m. State, $79-$199); Stevie Wonder tribute with Twin Cities all-stars Ray Covington, Kathleen Johnson and others (9 p.m., also Sat., Bunkers, $17.50-$25); New Pornographers alum Dan Bejar returns touting his 13th album as Destroyer, "Labrynths" (9 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $25-$30).

Saturday, May 14

Roger McGuinn: He pioneered the jingle-jangle sound with the Byrds, early purveyors of what became known as country-rock. Songs like "Eight Miles High" and "You Want To Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star" landed the Byrds in the Rock Hall of Fame. But McGuinn was connected to other big names along the way, including Bobby Darin, Simon & Garfunkel and, of course, Bob Dylan, touring with his mid-70s Rolling Thunder Revue. He even recorded with the Twin Cities' own Jayhawks. McGuinn spins tantalizing stories and produces goosebumps with his Rickenbacker guitar on "Turn Turn Turn" and "Mr. Tambourine Man." (8 p.m. Sat. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $25-$35, hopkinsartscenter.com)

The Cactus Blossoms: Officially, the siblings-led Twin Cities country harmony band's new album, "One Day," came out in February when they finally hit the road again, but vinyl copies were delayed until recently. So why not call their first hometown gig since January's annual Turf Club residency the release party? The record is slow-stirring and more laid-back-vibe-y than their previous two, but those harmonies shine like never before, as does the romance (all kinds!) in their lyrics. Second-generation Americana songwriting great Lilly Hiatt opens. (8 p.m., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)

Jorja Fleezanis and friends: When one of America's best writers about classical music, Michael Steinberg, died in 2009, a commissioning fund for new compositions was started by his widow, violinist and longtime Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Fleezanis. She'll premiere "Where You Love From," composed by Jessica Meyer with text from the poetry of Rumi, and also play a Brahms quintet with help from some former Minnesota Orchestra colleagues, cellist Anthony Ross and percussionist Brian Mount, as well as pianist Lydia Artymiw and actor Stephen Yoakam. (4 p.m. Sat., Westminster Hall, 1200 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., $10-$25, steinbergfleezanisfund.org)

Natalie Fideler: Sometimes with a wicked grin and sometimes with gnashed teeth, this rising Twin Cities lyrical rocker spoofs and lambasts homophobia, hatred, hypocrites and sometimes her own eccentricities on her second self-produced album, "Three Man Army," which she made with help from the Music Forward Foundation's LGBTQ+ Emerging Artist Award. "I kissed more boys than you / but somehow I think I'm more man than you," she sings in the folky opening tune "Kisses," a mellow start to what turns into a stormy affair equal parts Alanis and Paramore. (8 p.m. Sat., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12-$15, axs.com)

Also: The Minnesota Orchestra plays "Tchaikovsky, Nielsen and Chen" with guest conductor Xian Zhang and flautist Adam Kuenzel (8 p.m., also Sat., Orchestr Hall, $30-$99); the Grrrl Scout crew hosts its May Queer Dance Party (9:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $10-$20); Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is promoting his new album "Avatars of Love" (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25); 21-year-old jazz singer with an old soul Emmaline makes her Twin Cities debut (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); Swedish indie-folk Jens Lekman (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25); TikTok-buoyed Dallas emo-rocker JDXN of "Comatose" fame (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $30, all ages); Jeremy Messersmith heads down to Red Wing (7 p.m., Sheldon Theatre, $25); the Brass Messengers with Colonel Mustard Brass Band (6 p.m., Palmer's Bar patio, $20).

Sunday, May 15

The Temptations: Sixty years is a mighty long time and founding baritone Otis Williams has been on board with these Motown legends since the beginning. Last year, the latest incarnation of the Temps celebrated their 60th anniversary with the disc, "Temptations 60." Expect some new material along with those timeless Motown classics including "My Girl" and "Just My Imagination." (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake, $35-$59, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Shawn Colvin performs solo to mark the 30th anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album "Steady On" album two years late (8 p.m., Parkway Theater, $49-$99); Los Angeles pop/punk darlings the Regrettes tout their new album "Further Joy" (7 p.m., Varsity Theater, $25); northern Minnesota blues-rocker Corey Medina with Courtney Yasmineh (8 p.m., 7th St. Entry, $15); fresh off his 95th birthday bash, Cornbread Harris returns to his weekly gig (5-7 p.m. Palmer's Bar, free); Americana folkie Mother Banjo plays for brunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Icehouse, $15/table).

Monday, May 16

Dijon: Influenced by Frank Ocean and Miguel, the experimental Los Angeles alt-soul man dropped his solo debut, "Absolutely," last year. He's a deeply personal singer who can be mesmerizingly minimalist, kaleidoscopically Americana or stonerly off-the-cuff. Musically, he seems disjointed, but his lyrics focus on yearning. Dijon is an acquired taste but a major curiosity. (7 p.m. Mon. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$22, first-avenue.com)

Also: Between tour dates as Bon Iver's drummer, S. Carey is promoting another album of his own ethereal, pristine folk-rock tunes, "Break Me Open," this one rife with personal turmoil (8 p.m., Fine Line, $20); jazz wiz L.A. Buckner's weekly series features Jacob Dodd's Black Artist Cypher for guests (8 p.m. Icehouse, $10); bluegrassy pickers the Roe Family Singers (8 p.m. 331 Club, free).

Tuesday, May 17

Jacob Collier: When he was nominated for the Grammy for best album in 2021, the industry asked: "Who's that"? His "Djesse Vol. 3" hadn't landed on the Billboard charts, but the British wunderkind has ended up with four Grammys for arranging. Known for experimenting with vocal harmonies and layers of sound, he's worked with Take 6, Coldplay, Pentatonix, SZA, T-Pain, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, Ty Dolla Sign and many others. Managed by Quincy Jones, Collier is clearly connected. (6 p.m. Tue. Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $30 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: One-time MTV pop-punk faves Sum 41 with fellow Canadians Simple Plan (8 p.m., Myth in Maplewood, $20-$640); Katy Vernon joins Ben Cook-Feltz's May Conspiracy series (9:30 p.m. 331 Club, free).

Wednesday, May 18

Vieux Farka Touré: After two years of tour delays from COVID, the second-generation Malian desert-blues guitar hero is semi-coincidentally making it to town just before the release of his latest album, "Les Racines." The first single, "Gabou Ni Tie," hints at tinges of more traditional West African music with his cool modern dust-coated groove and the incomparable guitar skills learned off his legendary father, Ali Farka Touré. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)

Also: New York's stylish singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane new Nonesuch release "Magnificent Bird" features Andrew Bird and Chris Chile as backers; locally he'll be joined by SPCO violinist Julie Albers (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $22-$29); Greensky Bluegrass' Dan Bruzza (7:30 p.m. Turf Club, $20).