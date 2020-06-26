The Grocer’s Table

This stylish counter-service spot boasts all kinds of appealing bells and whistles, including a tempting bakery counter and a busy wood-burning pizza oven. Breakfast, lunch and dinner served Tuesday through Sunday.

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Handsome Hog

Chef Justin Sutherland has moved his pig-centric, Southern-accented operation into roomy new quarters on Cathedral Hill, but he’s wisely retained a few of his (phenomenal) deep-dish pizzas from the previous tenant.

173 Western Av., St. Paul, 651-219-4012, handsomehog.com

Pajarito

St. Paul’s contemporary Mexican standout has christened its 50th and France outpost, serving takeout (tacos, tortas, ribs, margarita kits and more) Wednesday through Saturday evenings.

3910 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-268-4770, pajaritostp.com