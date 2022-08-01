In her final regular-season game in Los Angeles, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was nearly perfect. The rest of her team?

Good enough.

The Lynx beat the Sparks on Sunday 84-77, in a game they led by 20 with 6:26 left. Much like their last game in Atlanta, the Lynx built a big lead and held on for a much-needed victory. A succession of difficult offensive possessions and two flagrant fouls called on the Lynx allowed the Sparks to pull within five with 50.6 seconds left.

But they held on for a much-needed win for the Lynx — which gave Minnesota (12-19) a 2-0 start to their third-game road trip — Fowles scored 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting in only 22 minutes of play.

The Lynx? They shot 54.4 percent and had four players in double figures and a good day on the boards translated into a victory that would have been a bigger route had the Sparks not turned 20 Lynx turnovers into 26 points.

Indeed, down 20, L.A. made it a game when Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws with less than a minute to play.

But five was as close as L.A. (12-17) got.

Minnesota shot nearly 70 percent in the first half but led by only nine. But, playing strong defense, they stretched that lead to 14 entering the fourth and pushed that lead to as many as 20 early in the fourth, holding on for the win.

Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points with four assists. Kayla McBride had 15 and Rachal Banham scored 10 off the bench for the Lynx, who will play at Seattle Wednesday night.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 23 points. Brittney Sykes had 15 and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for L.A. (12-17), which fell out of WNBA playoff position with the loss.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 84, Los Angeles 77

The Lynx held L.A. to 36.1 percent shooting, making them 142-6 since 2011 when holding an opponent under 40 percent.

With Fowles leading the way the Lynx got off to a great start. With the Lynx trailing by two, Fowles scored eight straight points to start a 13-2 run that put the Lynx up 18-9. The Lynx were still leading by nine when Fowles picked up her second foul with 3:27 left in the quarter and went to the bench. Taking advantage of seven Lynx turnovers that resulted in eight Sparks points, L.A. finished the quarter 11-6 to pull within 26-22 entering the second.

The Lynx bench started the second quarter on a 7-0 run — with Natalie Achonwa scoring four of those — to push the Lynx lead to 11. Then the starters came back and, led by Jefferson — who scored a season-high 16 first-half points, 10 in the second quarter — pushed that led to 16 on Jefferson's 11-footer with 3 minutes left in the half.

Guard Moriah Jefferson (4, shown against Connecticut on July 22) scored 22 points on the road to spark the Lynx over the Los Angeles Sparks 84-77 on Sunday.

But then the Sparks finished the half on a 9-2 run, with four of those points coming off offensive rebounds and two off Lynx turnovers. By the time the half ended the Lynx were shooting 69 percent and holding the Sparks to 39.1. But they led by just nine points because the Sparks had a 12-2 edge on points off turnovers and a 10-2 edge on second-chance points.

The Lynx cooled on the offensive end in the third quarter, making just six of 15 shots, missing both three-pointers and scoring 17 points.

But, because they cut down on the turnovers (just two in the third) and continued to play strong defense, their lead grew to 69-55 entering the fourth quarter. The Lynx held the Sparks to 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Fowles scored another six points on 3-for-3 shooting to lead the way in the third.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.