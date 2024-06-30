You can probably walk from the University of Minnesota's 3M Arena to the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center faster than Summer Schmit can swim a 400-meter freestyle. And that says a lot, because Schmit, now a two-time Paralympian, can do that quite fast; she won a bronze medal at the world championships in the event.

It's a small stretch of University of Minnesota campus. On it, Schmit, 20, has had a busy few years.

In 2021, at the aquatic center, she qualified for her first Paralympics at age 16. The Stillwater native returned there to train and compete on the Gophers swim team. Across University Avenue, in May, she tossed her graduation cap at 3M Arena after finishing her psychology degree in just two years and getting into an education master's program at Oxford University in England.

And this weekend, at her home pool, she qualified for her second U.S. Paralympic swim team.

"It's seen a lot of history," Schmit said of that stretch of campus, with a laugh. "[Minnesota] really helped prepare me in a lot of different ways: the workouts in the pool, my coaches, my teammates, the weight room."

Of the 88 swimmers that competed at this week's U.S. swimming trials — held in Minneapolis for the second Paralympics in a row — Schmit was one of three Minnesotans selected to the team of 21 women and 12 men heading to Paris in August. Schmit, born with congenital disarticulation of the right wrist and missing that hand, swam the best times in her classification in the 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle.

"I really was happy with that 200 IM because so many of my teammates came out to support me that night," Schmit said. "It was really fun to have them in the stands, and then I didn't want to disappoint them. I was very happy and relieved with that one."

Eagan's Mallory Weggemann, 35, and Edina's Natalie Sims, 27, are also returning to the Paralympics with Schmit.

Now a four-time Paralympian and five-time medalist, Weggemann also had a busy stretch since the Tokyo Paralympics. She welcomed her 15-month-old daughter, Charlotte, and she and her husband co-directed a documentary on their journey to parenthood. At Sunday's team announcement ceremony, Weggemann held Charlotte on her lap as she accepted her paper ticket to Paris.

"To be on this journey as a mom and with my family has been so, so meaningful," Weggemann said. "At this stage of my career, it just gives more clarity and meaning to all of it."

Mallory Weggemann, with daughter Charlotte, is announced as a member of the U.S. Paralympic swim team on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the weeks before the Paralympics, Weggemann will get even busier, becoming the first paraplegic athlete to host NBC's studio coverage of the Olympics. And, of course, training to add to her three gold medals.

"To be in studio, on air, every morning, and then flip my hat and get off air and go to the pool and train, and get out of the pool and go back to where we're going to call home for that time and be mom and just kind of keep all aspects of life going — it definitely is a big balance," Weggemann said. "I'm just taking it in stride of being really intentional about where I am when I'm there."

At trials, Weggemann earned gold in the 50 butterfly, 200 IM and 50 freestyle in her classification.

When Sims returned home from her last Paralympics, she was unsure if she would be on the plane to Paris. After competing in Rio and Tokyo, she hung up the goggles for a break from swimming. But last year, she felt an itch to swim.

"I had some unfinished business in Tokyo," Sims said. Her goal is to medal in the 100 freestyle after finishing seventh in 2021. "I need to go for Paris and take care of some business there."

In the leadup to trials, she trained with Schmit and the University of Minnesota team, which Sims called a "game changer" that has made her feel stronger and more confident in the water. Sims placed second in four of her trials' events and third in another.

After the trials on the University of Minnesota campus, the Paralympic team members were announced at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday morning, with Senator Amy Klobuchar kicking off the event. The swimmers celebrated with a group photo on the Vikings field and a reception that, especially for the Minnesota locals, meant time to spend with friends and family.

"Even though trials were here in 2021, spectators weren't allowed [due to COVID-19]," Sims said. "In 2024, the stands were filled and it was awesome. Seeing family and friends here, I just felt the love and support."