The senior halfback/defensive back was dynamic for the Raiders in a 55-35 victory over Hopkins. He rushed for 347 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 38, 40 and 87 yards. He also returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown after Hopkins closed the gap to 42-35. “Javon had a gutsy performance, playing both sides of the ball,” Roseville coach Andy Stephenson said. “It wasn’t just his tough runs that made us successful. It was his ability to find a seam off of some great blocking by his linemen and fullback that allowed him to spring some really long runs. He had a couple of really big tackles on defense as well.”