Eli Ryan of Minnetonka
Prep Athletes of the Week: Eli Ryan is the glue that holds Minnetonka soccer together
Also: Champlin Park’s Kathryn Adler is a big reason the Rebels’ volleyball program has vaulted to No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches association poll.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 12:00PM
Eli Ryan
Minnetonka • soccer
Ryan never leaves the field for the Skippers. His coach offers good reason.
“On set pieces, he reminds me of our two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Suad Suljic,” Minnetonka coach Mike Rogers said. “Our team has been on a great run ever since we got healthy, and Eli has stood out as the glue that holds the team together.”
The Skippers (13-1-1) concluded the regular season with a nine-game win streak. They outscored their opponents 33-3 in that span.
“I love being on the field, playing my role with this team,” Ryan said. “We are playing great. Everything is clicking right now.”
The Skippers are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the coaches association. Their defensive play was a big factor in the team’s transformation at the beginning of the season.
“As a defensive midfielder, we are not necessarily looking for him to score,” Rogers said. “That said, Eli is our most irreplaceable player. He is key in breaking the opponent’s attack and leading our counter-attack. If second assists were awarded, his stats would be quite impressive.”
Ryan is more then happy to be the focal point of the defensive unit.
“The defensive aspect is the most important part of the game for me,” Ryan said. “I focus and pride myself on defense.”
Ryan has scored three goals with four assists this season. His offense takes a backseat to what the Skippers are trying to accomplish as a group. The Skippers were eliminated in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2023.
“We are looking to make a deep run in the state tournament,” Ryan said. “Anything short of a state championship would be considered a failure. We would all be disappointed.”
Kathryn Adler
Champlin Park • volleyball
Adler is a big reason the Rebels have vaulted to No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches association poll. The Rebels (17-2) are riding an 11-game win streak, including victories over No. 2 Lakeville North, No. 3 Lakeville South and Class 3A, No. 3 Northfield. The senior middle blocker, who is headed to Jacksonville University, has been a difference-maker both offensively and defensively, with 103 kills, 17 blocks, and a .461 hitting percentage during a seven-match span. “Kathryn is an outstanding athlete and talented volleyball player,” Champlin Park coach John Yunker said.
Javon Minor
Roseville • football
The senior halfback/defensive back was dynamic for the Raiders in a 55-35 victory over Hopkins. He rushed for 347 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 38, 40 and 87 yards. He also returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown after Hopkins closed the gap to 42-35. “Javon had a gutsy performance, playing both sides of the ball,” Roseville coach Andy Stephenson said. “It wasn’t just his tough runs that made us successful. It was his ability to find a seam off of some great blocking by his linemen and fullback that allowed him to spring some really long runs. He had a couple of really big tackles on defense as well.”
Leah Maddock
Osakis • tennis
The Silverstreaks junior is 22-0 this season and ranked fifth in Class 1A by the coaches association. “Leah has had a great season building off her second-place finish at the state tournament a year ago,” said Ryan Maddock, her father and the Osakis coach. “She has made strong improvements with her serve, her fitness and her mental toughness from a year ago. She is a tireless worker.”
Moses Kamara
Armstrong • soccer
The Falcons are 11-2-3 thanks to the play of Kamara. The junior forward had a hat trick in a 5-4 victory over Blaine and scored twice in a 5-0 win against Spring Lake Park. ”Every single one of his 24 goals have been crucial,” Falcons coach Jordan Escobar said. “Many of his goals have come in clutch moments, helping us overturn deficits or break deadlocks in the second half. He has an exceptional ability to glide past defenders with a combination of grace and speed, followed by a powerful shot.”
Kallista McGrane
Belle Plaine • volleyball
Coach Haley Fogarty’s squad is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the coaches association because of unselfish players such as McGrane. The senior captain leads the Tigers (15-5) in blocks with 55 while adding 66 kills. “Kalli has been able to navigate the highs and lows of each match throughout the season,” Fogarty said. “She demonstrates leadership through her unwavering composure and calm demeanor. She continues to put the needs of the team first, celebrating our victories and supporting others through the challenges.”
Kyson Evenski
Norwood Young America • football
Evenski is part of a quarterback rotation for the Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Cardinals (6-0). That doesn’t prevent him from playing at a high level. He accounted for six touchdowns, completing 12 of 16 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score in the Raiders’ 68-20 triumph over Cleveland. “His ability to throw the deep passes with such accuracy makes him a dangerous quarterback,” Norwood Young America coach Chris Goodwin said. “His combination of arm strength and accuracy reminds me a lot of Jalen Suggs when I coached him at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake.”
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
