St. Paul's Town & Country Club board, at an overnight meeting, voted unanimously to reject an unsolicited bid by the University of St. Thomas for a portion of the club's land.

St. Thomas is searching for land for its Division I athletics expansion. The university recently made a $61.4 million inquiry into whether the country club would be interested in selling its nearby golf course.

Over the past week, the Town & Country Club board carefully reviewed St. Thomas' proposal, explored questions related to the proposed transaction and listened to input from club members.

"Having completed that work, the board voted unanimously to reject the university's proposal and inform them that we have no interest in any further engagement on this topic. Town & Country Club is not for sale," the board said in a statement.

The past several days have been intense for club members and the board alike, and none of them sought out this proposal, according to a letter from Board President Matt Winkel to club membership obtained by the Star Tribune.

"While we did receive some feedback from members who encouraged us to consider the proposal, the near unanimous sentiment was to preserve our golf course," Winkel wrote. "It is clear that the T&C members care not only about their [own] experience, but fellow members."

The university said in an e-mail Wednesday that it had received the club's response:

"The club has informed us it is not interested in engaging with the university on this matter, and we understand and respect this decision. We appreciate that Town & Country's leadership brought our interest forward to its membership, and we thank them for their consideration."

St. Thomas continues to explore other options for its athletics program, beginning with an ice hockey arena. The 122-acre Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, a mile and half from campus, is one option. The former Ford plant site will include housing, office space, parks and retail.