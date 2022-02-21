The University of St. Thomas is eyeing Town & Country Club golf course land for a possible $61.4 million dollar athletics expansion.

St. Thomas hopes to grow its athletics footprint following their D-I athletics reclassification and as the university starts to envision the next 100 years, said athletics director Phil Esten.

"Our first facility that that we're looking at is an ice hockey facility, so that we can compete at the Division 1 level, recruit at the divisional level, and provide our fans and our student athletes with the amenities and the experiences that that are aligned with it," Esten said.

Softball and baseball facilities are also early possibilities. The university hopes to stay within St. Paul, said Esten.

Currently, the Tommies play in the 1,000-seat St. Thomas Ice Arena. Baseball and softball facilities are wedged on campus.

The first round of golf in Minnesota was played at Town & Country, the oldest country club in the state, according to its website. The club is less than a mile from the St. Thomas campus.

"In the interest of it being extremely proximate and for a lot of different reasons a pretty interesting site, you don't know until you ask, and so we thought that we'd enter into a conversation just to see if there was any interest," Esten said.

The club was open to receiving the inquiry and is doing their due diligence with their membership. Town & Country did not respond to a request for comment.

The size of the land also allows for possible enhancements of other parts of campus in addition to athletics.

St. Thomas is also eyeing the Highland Bridge site, the former Ford plant location, which is a mile and half from campus.