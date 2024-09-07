St. Thomas falls to Northern Iowa 17-10 in final minutes
The Panthers fumbled close to the goal line but scored the winning touchdown with 2:57 to play.
A week after a resounding 34-13 home loss to Div. II Sioux Falls, the Tommies took Northern Iowa to the final minutes, ultimately losing for the second week when the opponent fumbled near the goal line but scored anyway. On Saturday, Panthers running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson scooped up teammate Tye Edwards’ fumble after a five-yard run and took it the final 10 yards for the winning touchdown with 2:57 left in the game. Northern Iowa then hung on tight as the Tommies threatened in the final ticking seconds.
What it means
The Tommies looked like a completely different team that the week before, but sustained the same results anyway. Saturday’s loss also was potentially costly with starting defensive back Branden Smith carted off the field with his right leg wrapped early in the second quarter.
Saturday’s star
Pesek-Hickson, Northern Iowa
He rushed for 86 yards and scored both Panthers’ touchdowns, including the opportune winning one.
Turning point
After a Tommies punt pinned Northern Iowa deep in its own territory, Edwards popped a 56-yard run to the St. Thomas 34 with 6:33 left. That started the game-winning drive that went 90 yards in seven plays, taking three minutes and ending with Pasek-Hickson’s winning run.
Key stat
0-for-2. Tommies junior kicker Stephen Shagen missed two field goals in a first half that ended 7-7, then he made a 50-yarder late in the third quarter for a 10-7 lead. Shagen made a 30-yarder near first quarter’s end, but it was negated by off-setting penalties. He missed wide left the second time around, then missed a 29-yarder to the left as well with 2:30 left before halftime. Northern Iowa missed one before halftime, too.
Did you know?
After Saturday, the Panthers play at Nebraska and Hawaii consecutively.
Up next
The Tommies remain at home for a third consecutive week to start the season, with a home game next Saturday against Div. II and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent Black Hills State from Spearfish, S.D. The Tommies won 36-26 when the teams met last season at O’Shaughnessy Stadium.
St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso laments late mishap, praises growth after 17-10 loss to Northern Iowa
The Tommies followed last week’s “gross” loss to Sioux Falls by playing aggressively from start to finish.