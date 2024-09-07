St. Thomas falls to Northern Iowa 17-10 in final minutes

A week after a resounding 34-13 home loss to Div. II Sioux Falls, the Tommies took Northern Iowa to the final minutes, ultimately losing for the second week when the opponent fumbled near the goal line but scored anyway. On Saturday, Panthers running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson scooped up teammate Tye Edwards’ fumble after a five-yard run and took it the final 10 yards for the winning touchdown with 2:57 left in the game. Northern Iowa then hung on tight as the Tommies threatened in the final ticking seconds.