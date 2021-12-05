A key ramp near the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul reopened Friday afternoon — marking the end of construction on the Interstate 94 and Interstate 35E project for the year.

The ramp from 12th Street to Wabasha Street was the first to close in July, at the start of this year's construction, and is the final ramp to reopen, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The series of lane and ramp closures are a part of a two-year, $27 million repair and resurfacing project.

Next year's construction, which starts in the spring, will focus first on I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E. Then work will shift to I-94 between I-35E and Mounds Boulevard through the fall.

The project, which MnDOT expects to complete in fall 2022, also includes upgrading storm sewers and accessibility improvements including traffic signal, ramp and sidewalk updates at more than two dozen locations along the route.