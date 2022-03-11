We're in the transition stretch of March when winter still grips our senses but spring has a foothold. Still many times anchored indoors, we weigh optimistically the adventures, large and small, that await us in Minnesota's outdoors — and beyond. Drawn to dream as the coming days grow longer and warmer. Here are a few topics that say spring:

Watch birds of prey

Bald eagles soar above Lake Pepin.

"I think of spring migration as a parade," said Margie Menzies, education director at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in Duluth, noting the order of birds of prey that Hawk Ridge counters monitor. The parade begins with adults (and larger raptors), intent on getting to their northern breeding grounds, with juveniles following. So far, since Hawk Ridge's count began March 1, bald eagles are most abundant, as they are every spring. The count continues daily through the end of May on West Skyline Parkway from an overlook just below Enger Tower. (There is a second location, Thompson Hill, depending on the day's wind direction.) The public is encouraged to join as parade-watchers. Historically, counters have seen as many as 500 bald eagles on peak days. A record was set March 21, 2019: 1,076 bald eagles were spotted. "It's pretty amazing on those peak days," Menzies said. Hawk Ridge staff should know — the spring and fall counts are in their 50th year.

According to Hawk Ridge's 2021 spring summary, 18,157 raptors across 16 species were counted between Feb. 22 and May 31. The count has averaged 25,220 since 2018. Poor weather during the migration contributed to a decline in peregrine falcons, American kestrels, osprey and golden eagles. But highlights last year included two adult light Harlan's hawks (a subspecies of red-tailed hawk); three dark Swainson's hawks; three adult, dark broad-winged hawks; and seven red-shouldered hawks.

"Every species of bird has its own story," Menzies said.

Between April 10-20, as many as 1,000 red-tailed hawks could pass through, depending on wind and weather. Check out the center's website for current data and details about being on-site during the count. Want to really investigate? Hawk Ridge is hosting a Spring Migration Workshop Weekend April 22-24 to get into the field with Menzies and Hawk Ridge specialists. Register online at hawkridge.org.

Learn to fish for steelhead

Fishermen practiced social distancing while angling for steelhead trout in the Knife River on April 23, 2020. ]

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this month picked up again with its spring webinar series around outdoor skills and conservation. The webinars happen at noon Wednesdays and run through the end of May. Topics range from picking the right lure to 4-H shooting and wildlife programs for young people to supporting grouse habitat. Two in the coming weeks focus on fishing steelhead. On March 23, DNR hunter and angler recruitment coordinator James Burnham and Aaron Gerlovich, a director with the group Minnesota Steelheader, will talk about fly fishing for trout on the North Shore. On April 13, Linda Bylander, coordinator of the DNR's Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, and Minnesota Steelheader's Lisa Murphy will talk about upcoming classes for women and families who want to learn how to fish steelhead and about other resources to get educated. Burnham is upbeat about the traction of the webinars, which are drawing interest beyond Minnesota. On average, 60-100 people tune in. He also likes the mix of nontraditional topics, singling out this week's focus on prairie management and pollinators. About 200 people had registered for the pollinator session by midweek. "I'm looking forward to these talks because I think that's where we have the biggest opportunity to connect to new audiences," he said in an e-mail. Past webinars on hunting, fishing and outdoor skills are archived online. Go to dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach to find the lists.

Test-ride an electric bike …

DJ Yann assembled a new electric bike for a customer at Erik’s Bike Shop in Richfield, Minn., on Friday, March 26, 2021.

A convention to celebrate the growing popularity of electric bikes returns April 2-3 to Minneapolis after getting canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The E-Bike Challenge features vendors Erik's, Pedago, HaiBike and others, and they will roll out a range of models, from commuter to cargo, for visitors to try. E-bikes range in level of class, or electric assistance, and price. NPD Group, a market research firm, confirms that electric bike sales continue to rise. In 2021, 368,000 units sold through the first 11 months, compared with 273,000 in all of 2020. Those sales come with a caveat — they are outpacing inventory because of supply chain problems that continue to resonate through the cycling industry, said Constance Hughes of Hicle Inc., which is putting on the E-Bike Challenge and is known across Europe for its similar outdoors and cycling tourism events.

Hughes said "all arrows" point to Minnesota as a relevant location, owing to its trail systems, wellness advocacy and outdoors mind-set.

"You go hunting on your bikes. You go fishing on your bikes," Hughes said. "You are intrepid, outdoorsy people."

… And then ride every day for a month

Bicyclists gathered at Gold Medal Park to hear instructions and to pose for photographs before the 2016 kickoff ride.

30 Days of Biking has become a frame of mind in April, when participants pledge to roll —whether it's down the street or on a century ride or on their home trainer — every day of April and then share their participation online at #30daysofbiking. What began with a couple of Minnesota friends, Zach Schaap and Patrick Stephenson, who encouraged others to participate in an activity daily over a long haul, now has a global following more than 10 years on. Derailed by the pandemic, a Minneapolis-St. Paul kickoff ride is back, too, scheduled at 5 p.m. April 1. Graze Provisions + Libations in the North Loop will host. The out-and-back slow roll will be about 4 to 5 miles mainly on paths and neighborhood streets. Learn more, including how to take part, online at 30daysofbiking.com and on the campaign's Facebook page.

Run the North Shore

Mike Ward of Duluth is a longtime ultradistance runner.

The Superior Hiking Trail is a popular landing spot for trail runners, among them Mike Ward of Duluth. Ward went next-level in September 2016 when he claimed the then-Fastest Known Time covering the 310-mile path, unsupported, in 8 days, 7 hours, and 59 minutes. In a Superior Hiking Trail Association webinar March 30, Ward and other former FKT record-holders Alex Elizabeth and Mike Koppe will offer tips about nutrition, safety and resources for running the rocky, challenging, beautiful terrain that is synonymous with the North Shore. Ward wants the webinar to appeal to first-timers and experienced runners. The Superior trail is uniquely special to Ward, who also is an association board member. He's enthusiastic about reaching others who are interested in the path, however they choose to engage it. "To find out why it is truly special, you need to try trail running yourself," Ward said. "Then you'll get it!" Learn more online at shta.org and on the association's Facebook page.