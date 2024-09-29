Two adults and two juveniles were rescued Saturday from a capsized duck hunting boat in west central Minnesota.
Four duck hunters rescued after boat capsizes near Alexandria
All four were able to hold onto the boat after it overturned around 6 a.m. on Bird Lake in Osakis Township, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a water patrol boat and an airboat to scene.
The four were having a difficult time staying afloat because their waders had filled with water, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They were treated on the scene for hypothermia exposure.
None of the four were wearing life jackets, and there were not enough life jackets on hand for all the boat’s occupants, the sheriff’s office said.
