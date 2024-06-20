A month after his death to cancer at age 85, Minnesota blues/folk hero Spider John Koerner will be celebrated with a free musical tribute scheduled Sunday afternoon at the Cabooze in Minneapolis.

Charlie Parr, the Cactus Blossoms, Pop Wagner, Paul Metsa, Jack Klatt and the Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs are all set to perform at what's being billed as a "celebration of [Koerner's] life and music," which is scheduled 1-4 p.m. A potluck party will follow the music at Palmer's Bar, just up Cedar Avenue from the Cabooze.

Fans and friends who cannot make the Cabooze event in person can watch it via a livestream provided by community TV station MCN6, which can be viewed via Facebook. Koerner's family, including his three children, were involve in the planning of the events.

"Spider John Koerner was a cipher, he was a set of one, and deserves his seat at the table of the great innovators in music," Parr wrote in a recent post tied to Sunday's tribute.

"He had a profound influence on my life and was a lovely human being," Wagner posted ahead of the celebration.

Metsa also recently hosted a tribute to Koerner on his "Wall of Power Radio Hour" on AM 950, archived at am950radio.com.