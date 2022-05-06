Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the Twin Cities will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA games, held every four years in the United States for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Walz made the announcement at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota, where he was joined by U President Joan Gabel, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and Dave Dorn, president and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota.

The first Special Olympics USA games were held in 2006 in Ames, Iowa. They have been held every four years since, in Lincoln, Neb.; northern New Jersey; and Seattle. This year's games will be held June 5-11 in Orlando, Fla.

The Twin Cities hosted the 1991 International Special Olympics, which drew nearly 130,000 fans over seven days of competition in 16 sports. About 6,000 athletes from around the world participated.

This is a developing story. Watch startribune.com for further information.