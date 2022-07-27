Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand explores the dual legacies of Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano, noting that Sano's return to the lineup Tuesday and these final two months of 2022 will probably mark the duo's last chance to do something special together. Plus Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Milwaukee was another example of the need for bullpen help.

9:00: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns joins the show to talk about his new contract, the added pressure to win and faith being rewarded.

19:00: Three interesting takeaways from P.J. Fleck's appearance at Big Ten media day.

