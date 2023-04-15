Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Host Michael Rand went late, late, late with a special edition of the podcast after a 120-95 victory by Timberwolves over Oklahoma City in Friday's win-or-go-home play-in game at Target Center.

What it means: The Wolves are in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004; they will open their series Sunday in Denver while the Wild opens Monday in Dallas, but Games 2-5 of both series will be on the same nights. Next weekend, with two home playoff games for each team and a home series for the Twins, will be quite the spectacle.

How they did it: Three big decisions by Chris Finch, excellence from surprise starter Nickeil Alexander-Walker, savvy from veteran Mike Conley and controlled excellence from both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports