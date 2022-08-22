Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins and Rangers finish a four-game, wraparound series at Target Field (6:10 p.m., BSN) tonight.

Sonny Gray, who is 7-3 with a 3.11 ERA, pitches for the Twins against lefthander Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02).

The Twins trail first place Cleveland by 11⁄ 2 games in the American League Central after losing Saturday and Sunday to the Rangers.

Byron Buxton is in the lineup, playing center, and hitting third behind Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa in the Twins lineup.

The Twins will head to Houston after the game for a series against the AL West-leading Astros. Cleveland is off today.

RANGERS LINEUP

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Adolis Garcia, RF

Jonah Heim, C

Leody Taveras, CF

Kole Calhoun, LF

Brad Miller, DH

Ezequiel Duran, 3B

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Nick Gordon, LF

Tim Beckham, DH

Sandy Leon, C