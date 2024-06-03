Beware of nocturnal thunderstorms in June. Warm fronts tend to become energized during the overnight hours of early summer, low-level jet stream winds focused on "boundaries" that can blossom into statewide swarms of thunderstorms. Comma-shaped swirls of flooding rains (mesoconvective systems) and derechos, nasty boomerang-shaped cells often accompanied by damaging winds.

Sunday night's deluge dropped a month's worth of rain on some towns. That's 4 inches of rain in less than 12 hours. Doppler estimated 6 inches at Belle Plaine. That translates into 104 million gallons of water over 1 square mile.

Another slap of showers and storms arrives by midday and continues into the evening hours with the possibility of amounts of up 1 inch. A pop-up shower is possible Wednesday afternoon, but we might actually go five or six days in a row with little or no rain. Wind gusts hit 30-40 mph Wednesday and Thursday before easing in time for the weekend. No hot fronts and no severe storms or thick wildfire smoke either. One day at a time.