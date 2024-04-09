Byron Buxton reminded the Los Angeles Dodgers of his defensive prowess, saving at least two runs with highlight catches in center field Monday, but he was unable to prevent balls from flying over the fence.

James Outman and Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of solo homers in the seventh inning against Twins reliever Jay Jackson, and that served as the difference in the Twins' 4-2 loss at Target Field. The Twins offense continued its homestand-long slump with only three hits, and they remained hitless in their last 26 at-bats with a runner on second or third base.

Twins lefty reliever Steven Okert coughed up a one-run lead when he surrendered three consecutive hits in the sixth inning, including an RBI single to Will Smith. Following a flyout, Teoscar Hernández lined a slider into the right-center gap.

Buxton, sprinting to his left, took nine strides before he made a Superman-style dive for a highlight catch. He nearly tossed out Freddie Freeman, the runner retreating to second base, and then he let his emotions out. He screamed and slapped hands with right fielder Manuel Margot. Those in the dugout raised their caps in appreciation for a defensive play that saved at least one run.

When Buxton returned to the dugout at the end of the inning, nearby fans from the announced crowd of 15,177 gave him a standing ovation. It was a reminder of what the Twins missed when Buxton spent the entire 2023 season exclusively as a designated hitter.

Okert and Jackson combined to give up three runs across two innings, matching the number of runs the Twins bullpen allowed in their first seven games.

The loss spoiled a solid start from Bailey Ober, who permitted one run and three hits in five innings. Ober, coming off the worst start of his career, issued a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts, and he watched Ohtani pummel a fastball to the center field wall for a double. He had to wait eight days to retake the mound, and he immediately found himself back in the danger zone.

Freeman drilled the next pitch, a high fastball, but Buxton saved a run with a leaping catch in front of the center field wall. Freeman's long flyout drove in a run as a sacrifice fly, but it was a win for the Twins as Ohtani returned to second base and Ober retired nine consecutive batters.

Ober was unafraid to challenge Dodgers hitters. He threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of his 19 batters, and he finished with seven strikeouts.

Generally reserved on the mound, Ober didn't hide his emotions in some big moments. After Freeman led off the fourth inning with a single, Smith lined into a double play. Ober let out a yell as he crouched on the mound, ducking under the line drive. Another yell came later in the inning when he stranded two runners with a called third strike.

Ober was pulled after 68 pitches in five innings before he was set to face the lefty-hitting Ohtani and Freeman for a third time in a one-run game. Ohtani recorded his fifth straight multihit game with two doubles and a homer.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Austin Martin drew a one-out walk and Margot followed with a two-run homer. That was their only damage against Dodgers lefty James Paxton, who completed six innings, and they didn't put a runner on base after Buxton hit a leadoff single in the fourth inning.