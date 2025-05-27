Shai's sidekicks Williams and Holmgren give Thunder a big boost in Game 4 win vs. T-wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — With Oklahoma City clutching a four-point lead, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove into the lane and smacked into triple coverage — doing the splits as he stopped and desperately tried to find a safe place for the ball.
Somehow, as he lost his balance and fell toward the court, he found space to fling it between the legs of Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels — and straight to a wide-open Jalen Williams behind the arc with 1:21 to go.
Swish. Game. Maybe even the series.
The Thunder saw that seven-point lead shrink back to one in the closing seconds, but they staved off the late push with a parade to the free-throw line and pulled out a 128-126 victory in Game 4 that gave them a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Even the NBA MVP needs a wing man, and Gilgeous-Alexander has two. Williams and Chet Holmgren were so good in their own ways that a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance by Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday night was somehow overshadowed.
Williams had 13 of his 34 points in the first quarter to give the Thunder the scoring to match their tenacious start after a 42-point loss in Game 3. He shot 13 for 24, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and pitched in three of the team's 14 steals.
''From start to finish, he picked his spots great, he was aggressive, stepped into everything," Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''He was who he is. He's gotten all these awards this year for a good reason, and he proved it tonight. He's a really good basketball player. It's crazy to think he's so young and what he has already achieved.''
Holmgren had nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. He went 9 for 14 from the floor, grabbed four of his seven rebounds on the offensive end and blocked three shots — including a highlight-reel rejection of McDaniels in the final minute in a five-point game.