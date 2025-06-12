News & Politics

Brooklyn Center police shoot man wielding chainsaw

Police went to a home on 63rd Avenue N. on a call of a domestic disturbance.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 11:07AM
Brooklyn Center Police Department (Brooklyn Center Police Department)

Police responding to a domestic situation Wednesday night in Brooklyn Center shot a man who emerged from a residence wielding a chainsaw.

The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, a statement from police said.

Events unfolded just before 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to a residence on 63rd Avenue near Beard Avenue N. about a “domestic-related disturbance,” police said.

Police received a second call from the residence with word that somebody inside was armed with knives.

Officers called crisis negotiators to the scene. At one point, the man was informed he was being arrested and came out of the house with a chainsaw, police said.

Police used pepper balls and non-lethal ammunition as they attempted to arrest the man, but ultimately shot the man, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to a hospital.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.

No other information was immediately available.

This was the third case in Minnesota this month in which police a shot a man while responding to a domestic incident. Law enforcement last week fatally shot a man in Paynesville and this week in Albert Lea.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

