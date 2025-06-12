Brooklyn Center police shoot man wielding chainsaw

Police responding to a domestic situation Wednesday night in Brooklyn Center shot a man who emerged from a residence wielding a chainsaw.
The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, a statement from police said.
Events unfolded just before 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to a residence on 63rd Avenue near Beard Avenue N. about a “domestic-related disturbance,” police said.
Police received a second call from the residence with word that somebody inside was armed with knives.
Officers called crisis negotiators to the scene. At one point, the man was informed he was being arrested and came out of the house with a chainsaw, police said.
Police used pepper balls and non-lethal ammunition as they attempted to arrest the man, but ultimately shot the man, police said.
Officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to a hospital.
The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.