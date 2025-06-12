There aren’t enough people trained in cybersecurity, so NetSpi started its own program

As cyber threats increase, companies need more protection to keep pace.
Cyber crime losses exceeded $16 billion in 2024, a 33% increase over the prior year, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Minneapolis-based NetSpi specializes in proactive security by building up a company’s cyber protections and testing those systems rather than taking a reactive approach.
That takes an increasing number of employees at a time when, according to the World Economic Forum, nearly 70% of security leaders say they face additional risks because of cybersecurity skills shortages, and more than half struggle to recruit and retain new talent.
“There is a dearth of talent in the industry,” said Aaron Shilts, NetSpi’s chief executive.
NetSpi has increased its headcount by 16% since the start of 2024 and now has 658 employees, said Shilts.
He says NetSpi will do about $150 million in revenue for 2025.
The company has decided to cast a wide net for employees and then do its own training. If applicants have intellectual curiosity and a knack for problem-solving, they may have what it takes without prior experience, Shilts and other managers say.