The Minnesota high school baseball state tournament began Wednesday at three stadiums across Minnesota, albeit with a rain delay in St. Paul, but all 16 first-round games were completed eventually.
Here’s a recap of the quarterfinal round.
The schedule for Thursday’s semifinal games are below. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
Class A at Joe Faber (St. Cloud)
9:30 a.m.: South Ridge v. New Ulm Cathedral
11:30 a.m.: Red Lake County v. Parkers Prairie
Class 2A at Dick Putz Field (St. Cloud)
9:30 a.m. Pine Island v. Perham