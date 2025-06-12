High Schools

Baseball state tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A semifinals

Sixteen teams compete for the opportunity to advance to Saturday’s state championships at Target Field.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Joseph Gunther and

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 2:35PM
The Class 4A state baseball tournament continues Thursday with the semifinals. Champlin Park plays Minnetonka at 11 a.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Rebels advanced to the second round on Wednesday with a 15-2 win over Andover in the quarterfinals, fueled by Kellan Oligmueller, who hit a double during the the top of the fourth inning at CHS Field. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota high school baseball state tournament began Wednesday at three stadiums across Minnesota, albeit with a rain delay in St. Paul, but all 16 first-round games were completed eventually.

Here’s a recap of the quarterfinal round.

The schedule for Thursday’s semifinal games are below. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class A at Joe Faber (St. Cloud)

9:30 a.m.: South Ridge v. New Ulm Cathedral

11:30 a.m.: Red Lake County v. Parkers Prairie

Class 2A at Dick Putz Field (St. Cloud)

9:30 a.m. Pine Island v. Perham

11:30 a.m.: Glencoe-Silver Lake v. Duluth Marshall

Class 3A at Mini Met (Jordan)

9:30 a.m.: Hutchinson v. Mahtomedi

11:30 a.m.: Delano v. Mankato East

Class 4A at CHS Field (St. Paul)

11 a.m.: Champlin Park v. Minnetonka

2 p.m.: Farmington v. Cretin-Derham Hall

Our partners at The Neighborhood Sports Network are streaming the quarterfinals here.

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A semifinal games.

