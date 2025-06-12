The Class 4A state baseball tournament continues Thursday with the semifinals. Champlin Park plays Minnetonka at 11 a.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Rebels advanced to the second round on Wednesday with a 15-2 win over Andover in the quarterfinals, fueled by Kellan Oligmueller, who hit a double during the the top of the fourth inning at CHS Field. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)