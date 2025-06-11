Here are the finalists for Minnesota's Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance have announced the finalists 2025 Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards.
The finalists, who represent the top senior players in the state, were determined by a panel of high school and college coaches.
The winners will be announced Sunday during a ceremony at Target Field. The Twins are playing in Houston that day.
The finalists are (include college in parentheses):
Mr. Baseball
Nick Bowron, C/1B, Rochester Lourdes (Creighton); Jack Butterworth, RHP, Minnetonka (Arizona St.); Blake Eckerle, C/INF, White Bear Lake (Utah); Noah Filer, RHP, Wayzata (Purdue); Will Haas, LHP, Rockford (Tennessee); Sam Haugen, OF/RHP, Esko (Minnesota St., Mankato); Owen Marsolek, LHP, Duluth Marshall (Western Kentucky); Hunter VaDeer, RHP/OF, Lyle-Pacelli (Creighton)
Ms. Softball
Maddy Freking, SS, Anoka (St. Thomas); Jorey Fry, RHP/OF, Rosemount (Minnesota St., Mankato); Kendall Kotzmacher, C/INF, White Bear Lake (Western Michigan); Avery Lerfald, 1B/OF, Tri-City United (Luther College); Carter Raymond, RHP, Randolph (Minnesota); Caitlyn Rosha, SS, St. Anthony (St. Cloud State); Kylinn Stangl, RHP, Mankato East (Minnesota); Mya Tautges, RHP, Brainerd (St. Thomas)