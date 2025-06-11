Here are the finalists for Minnesota's Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards

High Schools

Finalists announced for Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards

Sixteen seniors, eight in baseball and eight in softball, are finalists for the award.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 4:30PM
All-Minnesota Softball Player of the Year Carter Raymond of Randolph and All-Minnesota Baseball Team selection Owen Marsolek of Duluth Marshall are finalists for the annual Ms. Softball and Mr. Baseball awards. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance have announced the finalists 2025 Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards.

The finalists, who represent the top senior players in the state, were determined by a panel of high school and college coaches.

The winners will be announced Sunday during a ceremony at Target Field. The Twins are playing in Houston that day.

The finalists are (include college in parentheses):

Mr. Baseball

Nick Bowron, C/1B, Rochester Lourdes (Creighton); Jack Butterworth, RHP, Minnetonka (Arizona St.); Blake Eckerle, C/INF, White Bear Lake (Utah); Noah Filer, RHP, Wayzata (Purdue); Will Haas, LHP, Rockford (Tennessee); Sam Haugen, OF/RHP, Esko (Minnesota St., Mankato); Owen Marsolek, LHP, Duluth Marshall (Western Kentucky); Hunter VaDeer, RHP/OF, Lyle-Pacelli (Creighton)

Ms. Softball

Maddy Freking, SS, Anoka (St. Thomas); Jorey Fry, RHP/OF, Rosemount (Minnesota St., Mankato); Kendall Kotzmacher, C/INF, White Bear Lake (Western Michigan); Avery Lerfald, 1B/OF, Tri-City United (Luther College); Carter Raymond, RHP, Randolph (Minnesota); Caitlyn Rosha, SS, St. Anthony (St. Cloud State); Kylinn Stangl, RHP, Mankato East (Minnesota); Mya Tautges, RHP, Brainerd (St. Thomas)

Also being honored that day are Waconia coach Mark Grundhofer and Maple River/Gustavus coach Jeff Annis for their lifetime achievements in coaching.

The 2024 winners were The 2024 winners were Wayzata baseball pitcher Riley Leatherman and Rosemount softball player Cece Hanson.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

