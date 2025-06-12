TikTok star Khaby Lame plays soccer in Brazil after US detention

SAO PAULO — Khaby Lame, the world's most-followed TikTok personality who left the U.S. after being detained by immigration agents, went to Brazil where he's been spending some time with friends, local authorities said Thursday.
Lame is staying with AC Milan player Emerson Royal, and has been enjoying time with local fans, Paulo Eduardo Dias Junior, a city councilman from Americana, about 78 miles (125 kilometers) northwest of Sao Paulo, told The Associated Press.
On Wednesday night, they played a friendly soccer match with locals.
Lame left the United States after being detained on June 6 by immigration agents at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa. The Senegalese-Italian influencer, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Junior organized Wednesday's match on behalf of the nonprofit he leads, Instituto Jr Dias. He said that Lame and Royal's participation helped collect 150 food baskets for vulnerable families.
''Emerson Royal is a role model for the children in our community, and so is Khaby, who is globally known through social media. He's a sensation among kids today,'' Junior said. ''He had a lot of fun with the kids and played a lot.''
The councilman said that the team that Lame and Royal were on won 3-1. Everything went smoothly, he added, except for the post-match celebration. As is tradition in Brazil, players gathered for a barbecue. But Lame preferred a parmegiana, so they took him to a local restaurant, Junior said.
This is not Lame's first time in Brazil. Last year, he traveled to the country to attend Royal's wedding.