San Diego sheriff defies new policy to limit cooperation with immigration officials

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, has singled out San Diego as a place where the incoming administration's plans are complicated by ''sanctuary'' laws, a loose term for state and local governments that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities. He said Sunday on Fox News Channel that that laws denying ICE access to county jails ''put the community at risk.'' In contrast to San Diego, Homan plans to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who has expressed interest in collaborating.