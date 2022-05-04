BALTIMORE — Ryan Jeffers' three-run home run in the sixth inning broke open a close game, and the Twins went on to beat Baltimore 7-2 on Tuesday.

The Twins are now 15-9, having won 11 of their past 12 games. Baltimore fell to 8-15.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the Twins got to the Orioles' first reliever, Joey Krehbiel. Gary Sanchez doubled before Trevor Larnach drew a walk. Then Jeffers stepped up and homered to center field.

Gilberto Celestino and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the ninth, with Buxton's good for an RBI. Carlos Correa then doubled to send Buxton to third, and he scored on Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. Gio Urshela walked, then scored on Jose Miranda's double. It was Miranda's first major league hit in just his second big-league game.

Baltimore responded in the bottom of the inning. Austin Hays singled off Twins starter Joe Ryan. Rougned Odor doubled, putting runners on second and third. Correa then made a rare fielding mistake at shortstop, having a ball hit by Tyler Nevin bounce off his glove, scoring Hays.

The Twins retook the lead briefly in the fifth, with Jeffers walking and Gilberto Celestino hit by a pitch. Polanco drove in Jeffers to make it 2-1. But again, Baltimore responded. Cedric Mullins delivered a leadoff double, and Trey Mancini drove him in with a base hit.

Ryan went 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk. He struck out three but hit two batters with pitches. Zimmermann lasted five innings for the Orioles, giving up four hits, two runs and two walks.