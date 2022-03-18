NORTH PORT, Fla. — Top prospect Royce Lewis played his first game since 2019 on Friday, batting leadoff in the Twins' 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park.

Lewis had two at-bats, striking out in the first inning and grounding out in the fourth, and played shortstop for three innings. With the pandemic canceling minor league ball in 2020 and Lewis tearing his ACL ahead of spring training last season, Lewis hadn't played an official game since Sept. 2, 2019 and last stepped on a field for a spring game March 10, 2020.

He joked his goal for Friday was to hit four homers.

"I don't care [how I hit], I love the game. I did want some ground balls, and I got them so that was exciting. Just to make some plays again and be on your toes," Lewis said. "And I wanted to get a ball in the gap, which happened with [William] Contreras hitting a double.

"We practice these things so much, but in practice, it's easy because we know, 'Oh, he's going to hit it over there.' But in a game, you get distracted, there's fans. You just came off an at-bat where you might have struck out, right? ... So that was fun to get that."

The Twins were hitless through eight innings but broke up the Braves' combined no-hitter with three hits in the ninth inning, scoring on Dennis Ortega's RBI single.

Drew Waters homered for Atlanta in the third off losing pitcher Jovani Moran.