I want to extend heartfelt thoughts, prayers and apologies. The rainmaking machine I bought on Amazon is stuck in the "on" position. What's the password? "Makeitstop24!"? Nope. Oops.

I almost miss the drought. Almost. The manager has informed me we have two choices: debilitating drought or monsoon rains. Welcome to the jungles of Minnesota.

Another 3-6 inches of rain may fall by next weekend with over 10 inches in a few spots, as several rounds of thunderstorms flare up along a stalled frontal boundary. Localized flooding can't be ruled out.

Sunday brings a slight severe risk and dew points in the low 70s, making it feel like 100 degrees later. An excessive heat watch is posted for the metro Sunday. A massive heat wave is building from the Great Lakes into New England this week, but we just get a taste of sloppy heat Sunday through Tuesday with a slight cooling trend later in the week.

P.S. I'm returning my rainmaking machine. But it's submerged under 5 feet of water. Please. Send. Help.