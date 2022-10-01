Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Rosemount once again drew water from the fountain of football success.

The Irish, ranked third in the Metro Top 10, edged No. 6 Lakeville South 10-7 to remain undefeated this fall.

Senior kicker Max Ritter booted a 35-yard field goal with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter as Rosemount (5-0) soured homecoming for defending Class 6A state tournament champion Lakeville South (3-2).

Rosemount entered the game allowing 7.8 points per game, fewest among the 32 Class 6A teams. The Irish maintained their stingy ways on a night where Lakeville South's defense was almost as good.

South went ahead first. Senior Ryder Patterson became the correct answer for seemingly every question the Cougars faced on their scoring drive.

Third-down-and-15? Throw it to Patterson. He caught the first-down pass at Rosemount's 22-yard line.

Fourth-and-3? Hand it to Patterson. He moved the sticks to the Irish 5-yard line.

Gotta score? Patterson again. Next play, he ran for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Rosemount didn't have a Patterson equivalent. The Irish managed just 44 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Their four possessions produced three punts and a turnover on downs.

New half, new Rosemount. A 12-play scoring drive went 74 yards, capped by junior quarterback Landon Danner's 5-yard scoring run for a 7-7 tie midway through the third quarter.

The deadlock remained until Ritter's big kick.