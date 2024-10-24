Rochester parent builds AI chatbot to answer questions about school district’s $19M referendum

Dakota Middle School in Rochester, shown in June. Rochester Public Schools is expanding its Native American education programs, offering more opportunities to connect Native students from over 50 different tribes as well as providing more Native education components in regular K-12 classes. Arguably the biggest impact has been the medicine garden at Dakota Middle School, which has become such a success several other schools in the district are starting medicine gardens of their own featuring traditional medicinal plants from sage to tobacco. ] SHARI L. GROSS • shari.gross@startribune.com (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)