Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Lakeville native Regan Smith won four events at last weekend's Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Ill., earning titles in the 100-meter backstroke, 200 back, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.

Smith, who now trains in Arizona, set a U.S. Open meet record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 4.76 seconds.

Etc.