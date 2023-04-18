Lakeville native Regan Smith won four events at last weekend's Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Ill., earning titles in the 100-meter backstroke, 200 back, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.
Smith, who now trains in Arizona, set a U.S. Open meet record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 4.76 seconds.
- Gophers infielder Jess Oakland was named Big Ten softball freshman of the week for the second time this season. Oakland was 5-for-10 at the plate vs. Michigan State over the weekend. ... Gophers fifth-year senior Autumn Pease was drafted with the 10th pick in the third round by the Texas Smoke in the Women's Professional Fastpitch League draft Monday night.
- The Gophers gymnastics team added Leah Gonsiorowski (Milton, Wis.) to its incoming freshman class.
Wild visit the Stars with 1-0 series lead
Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)
Hartman's double-OT goal wins for Wild, ending team's longest game
It was 1 a.m. this morning when Ryan Hartman flipped the puck past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger to end a battle of superb goaltending. For the Wild, Filip Gustavsson set a franchise playoff record with 51 saves.
Tone set for Wild-Stars series after long, exhausting Game 1
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin got home after leaving the arena around 2 a.m., closed his eyes and hoped for the best to get some rest. Miro Heiskanen read a little bit, then went to bed.
Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies in Game 2 vs. Lakers
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis' opening playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday night for Game 2.
Charge: Armed retired firefighter attacks, hurls racial slur at former Gophers running back
The man is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence after the incident.