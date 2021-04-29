Major League Soccer's Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa and Minnesota United's Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper undisclosed amounts for an incident after their teams' game Saturday at Allianz Field.

Ochoa was fined for kicking the ball into the Loons' supporters' section after his team's 2-1 victory. Dotson and Gasper were fined for inciting and/or escalating a skirmish that followed between the teams.

Both teams were found in violation of the league's mass confrontation policy and each was issued a warning for its first violation.

Loons defender Michael Boxall called Ochoa "a little bit of a clown" for his behavior throughout the game.

"There's no need," Loons coach Adrian Heath said after the game. "He doesn't need to be blasting the ball into our supporters. Everybody knows that's a no-no. Normally when you use those antics he has done most of the evening, you're normally pretty good. That was a surprise to me."