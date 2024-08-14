Readers Write: Trump, the VP candidates, policing, James Lileks

In his confusing rendition of “I’m a never Trumper,” Michael Brodkorb takes the reader on a bumpy path merging Ronald Reagan with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (”My time for choosing: I’m a Republican and I’m endorsing Harris and Walz,” Opinion Exchange, Aug. 13). Citing Reagan’s iconic “A time for choosing” speech, he extols the virtue of the “up or down” concept of Reagan with the socialism of the Democratic Party ticket. There is no possible comparison between the 40th president and Vice President Harris. They are so philosophically opposed that the writer must be greatly conflicted. How can someone say they oppose many of the as-yet-undefined Harris policies but yet support her candidacy? Brodkorb never says what he finds fault with in Trump-era policies, even though they mirror the philosophy of Reagan. Yet he confirms his anti-Trump sentiment by misstating the genesis of the Jan. 6 incident. My challenge to Brodkorb is: Would you support a candidate of a different name but one who harbors the same agenda? If so, then you are willing to put the nation in extreme jeopardy because of a personality. That is obtuse rationalization to which the writer must endure in his own bubble.