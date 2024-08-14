Letters
Readers Write: Trump, the VP candidates, policing, James Lileks
Policy and person are not the same.
•••
In his confusing rendition of “I’m a never Trumper,” Michael Brodkorb takes the reader on a bumpy path merging Ronald Reagan with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (”My time for choosing: I’m a Republican and I’m endorsing Harris and Walz,” Opinion Exchange, Aug. 13). Citing Reagan’s iconic “A time for choosing” speech, he extols the virtue of the “up or down” concept of Reagan with the socialism of the Democratic Party ticket. There is no possible comparison between the 40th president and Vice President Harris. They are so philosophically opposed that the writer must be greatly conflicted. How can someone say they oppose many of the as-yet-undefined Harris policies but yet support her candidacy? Brodkorb never says what he finds fault with in Trump-era policies, even though they mirror the philosophy of Reagan. Yet he confirms his anti-Trump sentiment by misstating the genesis of the Jan. 6 incident. My challenge to Brodkorb is: Would you support a candidate of a different name but one who harbors the same agenda? If so, then you are willing to put the nation in extreme jeopardy because of a personality. That is obtuse rationalization to which the writer must endure in his own bubble.
Joe Polunc, Waconia
•••
I have read a lot of commentaries by so-called Republicans who are voting Democrat because they don’t like Donald Trump and said they will be labeled a traitor. The reason for voting Republican is because of family values. This is well lacking in the liberal Democrat society. We believe in freedom of speech for all, unlike liberals — it only applies to them. We don’t believe in killing the unborn. We believe in the Second Amendment. They want to destroy it. We believe a father and mother make a family. We believe in God. No, these Republicans voting Democrat are not traitors, they’re just more liberals.
Johnny Eells, Northfield, Minn.
DONALD TRUMP
Repaying the kindness: It’s time for Trump to step aside
A couple of months ago, Republicans began claiming that Joe Biden was slipping mentally. Many Democrats thought it was just politics. Then came the debate, and it turned out there had been some truth to Republican assertions. Democrats owe a huge debt of gratitude to their Republican friends, whose caring outreach helped them recognize that Biden was getting old. That acceptance of reality greatly improved Democratic election prospects.
Love demands repayment of the debt. These days Democrats say the behavior of the only remaining octogenarian in the race is becoming increasingly bizarre, while their Republican friends say it’s all politics. Just as, with Republican assistance, Democrats learned the benefits of acknowledging that their candidate had grown old, so now they can help Republicans recognize that theirs has become unhinged. The GOP will be astonished at the electoral benefits.
Chip Peterson, St. Paul
•••
After seeing an article about American states that do not allow felons, such as Trump, to own guns, I wondered if there was a somewhat similar international restriction that would forbid entry by a felon. A simple Google search had the answer. Yes, and here are a few of them.
Nations that do not allow entry to felons: Australia, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.
James Halvorson, Farmington, Minn.
•••
It finally clicks. Richard Sima’s report, “The science behind ‘so bad it’s good’” (Aug. 13), notes that some people have a penchant for enjoying badness. Whether selecting movies, art or jokes, “sometimes people prefer the bad options.” While ignoring high-quality alternatives, there’s entertainment value in picking what’s “funnier and more absurd.” I’m guessing that’s where Trump and his sideshow come in.
Laurel Mallon, Edina
VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES
Language, please
Gov. Tim Walz, please watch your language when speaking. Students are watching and learning from you. A governor, former teacher and coach doesn’t need to swear in every speech.
Colleen Baker, St. Michael, Minn.
•••
After listening to JD Vance’s interview on Sunday morning I was impressed with his unique phraseology. I was so impressed that I thought I would use it with my wife. She asked me to provide my opinion on her wardrobe choice for an event we were going to attend. She was not entirely pleased about my comment, even after I mentioned that it was just a “thought experiment.” My advice is that while it may work on a national stage (although I doubt it), please don’t try it at home.
Bruce Lemke, Orono
POLICING
Some strategies are working
A recent article (”Transit chief probed for hostile work complaints,” Aug. 14) discussed Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III. Though the article explains some complex issues with Chief Morales that I do not want to ignore, being that he is currently on paid investigative leave, I want to highlight something Morales told the Star Tribune.
“Policing is all about community,” Morales shared with the Star Tribune when hired, adding, “We are a public service agency. We serve the people of the city.” I couldn’t agree more.
I bring attention to this because I work with a local treatment program that has an outreach effort through Metro Transit specifically designed for helping get unhoused people out of Metro Transit and into local shelters and other resources. Though this is not my direct work, I have heard some horror stories of what can happen on Metro Transit from clients, coworkers and friends.
When it comes to bridging police and the community, I think of the Metro Transit Police Department Homeless Action Team (HAT), established in 2018. Since opening, HAT has found permanent housing for over 500 people. These officers work to build trust with the community by providing resources and assistance with basic necessities and sometimes even transportation.
I am born and raised in Minnesota and currently go to school for social work, so I share a passion for and investment in these communities and the underserved populations.
I think we have training and strategies that are working in some parts of our police force, and I hope these services can become more noticed and more widespread in other areas.
Roberta Sellers, Inver Grove Heights
JAMES LILEKS’ COLUMN ENDS
We’ll miss our morning laughs
Of all the changes through the years at the Star Tribune, only one has gotten me a little misty-eyed. Which is strange, because James Lileks is one of the few writers who can reliably make me chuckle. Or sometimes laugh out loud. I’ll miss him.
Mary Patrick, St. Paul
•••
Thank you, Lileks, for your years of insightful columns — intelligent, witty, sometimes delightfully snarky, funny and sometimes a bit dark — but always a great addition to the day. Whatever you do next — a book, perhaps — I hope you have as much fun as I have had reading you all of this time. Bravo!
Patti Lazarus, St. Paul