Readers Write: Tim Walz in a crisis, candidates’ economic promises, student test scores, music reviews

I have been pondering who I’ll vote for this election for the last few weeks. Not a fan of either candidate, I was hoping the vice presidential pick could help ease the fear I have for voting for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, but unfortunately, it hasn’t. It’s made it worse. I have thought Walz was always a stand-up governor, fair in his approach to the issues that we face as a state. But the article “Walz could go to the White House. So how does he perform in a crisis?” brought back many emotions of anger. It was during those times of the pandemic, the riots and other natural disasters that I felt Walz put party and political gains in front of the needs of our state. I have and will continue to give grace for the early months of COVID. But the line is drawn on the riots and continued endorsement of policies and rules that I don’t believe helped but rather hurt Minnesotans.