Readers Write: Park Tavern tragedy, presidential debate, Rachel Blount

Tuesday night’s presidential debate was a profile in temperament. While there was some light shed on each candidate’s policy positions, I think Vice President Kamala Harris missed an opportunity to clarify a root cause of the increased cost of living. This is what I wish she would have said about inflation: The COVID pandemic, and its worldwide supply chain issues, spawned global inflation. As a result, every single economy experienced runaway price escalation. The United States was not spared. While the cost of day-to-day goods has increased here at home, the U.S. does indeed stand apart in its recovery. If you look at all the metrics, we are improving better and more quickly than every other major economy. There’s a lot of work yet to do, and it may seem like those successes are not being felt at the kitchen table, but we are not a “failing nation.” Inflation is falling month to month, and we are on the right track.