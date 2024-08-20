Readers Write: Authoritarianism, Planned Parenthood, Harris’ economic plans, Minneapolis shooting

I hope I’m not the only one who takes issue with Jack Nelson-Pallmeyer’s description of those he perceives to be the culprits in our current political discourse (”Authoritarianism can’t happen here. Or can it?” Strib Voices, Aug. 20). I particularly take issue with the following statement: ”A huge percentage of white, evangelical Christians, many aligned with white supremacist groups, embrace authoritarianism and work to bring an autocrat to power” (emphasis added). That is a patently false statement. Fortunately for the writer, he understands that such statements from radically left-leaning academics are likely to go unchallenged. I am one member of that minority, so despised by the left, and have never even known anyone who belongs to a white supremacist group, nor have I heard it preached from the pulpit.