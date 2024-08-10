Readers Write: 2024 election, medical aid in dying, aging

Also, his cavalier attitude toward stopping eating and drinking means he has never watched someone go through this excruciating experience. I watched my mother die slowly of this method over six weeks because it was the only way to release her from her misery. Hospice is a wonderful option for those who wish to prolong their lives. The fact that we pat ourselves on the back for hospice but keep opposing medical aid in dying is hypocritical. Every day, hundreds of our beloved animal friends are released from misery with a quick, pain-free injection. I have held four of our cats on my lap in my home over the years as they were released from pain and misery. I wish I could have done the same for my mom and my brother.