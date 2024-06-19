DULUTH — Twelve years ago this week this hillside city was hit with a catastrophic flood, and Tuesday, streams and creeks overflowed once again, carving new rivers into yards and over stairs as more than three inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

It was worse on the Iron Range and along the North Shore, with more than seven inches of rain washing out roads and forming walls of waterfalls from rock ledges along Hwy 61.

"It was the only time I've ever seen that," said Chuck Olsen, a Tofte resident who drove through debris and currents of water on Hwy 61 coming home from Grand Marais. Sporadic pop-up waterfalls are common in the spring, but "they were all waterfalls," he said, streaming from roadside cliffs.

The region 20 miles up the shore from Two Harbors had the most rain. Calling it a "rare event" the storm was similar in magnitude to 2012 for some areas, said Woody Unruh, with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

He said the weather service has reports of standing water a foot deep in the inland Arrowhead region, and the swinging bridge at High Falls on the Baptism River is nearly detached. The river has hit major flood stage and some homes in Finland have been flooded, Unruh said.

The Vermilion River at Crane Lake and Kawishiwi River near Ely are expected to crest in the next couple of days.

Major northern Minnesota roads have closed sections from washouts, including Hwy 1 east of Ely and west of Tower, Hwy 169 south of Tower and Hwy 61 at Taconite Harbor. One lane is closed there, with a bypass set up along the heavily used road.

The Superior National Forest said flash floods and severe thunderstorms caused damage across the 3 million acre forest, with assessments underway. Those with reservations for campgrounds or the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness over the next few days will be contacted by the Forest Service, it said in a news release.

And the rain isn't over. The region gets a brief respite before more comes Friday and into Saturday. With saturated soil, more flooding is expected in low-lying areas.