RandBall: Bob Motzko restored the Gophers’ luster. Now can he win a championship?

A: You know, I appreciate the question. I really don’t ever speak about it personally, but I’m sure I’m in a club that you wish nobody’s in. You have two worlds: You have your world before and you have your world after. But I have hockey that is a constant for me, and to be surrounded by these young men and my staff that ground my world and help it go through. The other world is deep and dark and private and you find ways to battle and there’s so many of us out there that have done that. But I’m very fortunate that I have this in my life. I know my kids follow it and are part of it and along with my wife and it helps pull us through. That’s all you can do.