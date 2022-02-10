Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell was asked Wednesday how well he's "compartmentalized" the biggest game of his life in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Bengals, while also preparing to take the biggest job of his life as head coach of the Vikings in Minnesota afterward.

"Definitely more difficult," O'Connell said over a video conference call. "You never feel like there's enough time, but my main focus is obviously making sure the Rams, for whatever I can control, are as prepared as possible for this coming Sunday, while also having that long-term thought process going on at the same time."

The next page will turn quickly for O'Connell, who said he's spent much of the past two weeks preparing for the Super Bowl feeling humbled and grateful for the opportunities ahead. He wants Rams players to know the game plan so well they have a "quiet mind" on Sunday. But the 36-year-old coordinator admitted his mind hasn't stopped much between assisting L.A.'s passing attack against the Bengals secondary and thinking about his near future, which includes assembling his own coaching staff with the Vikings.

Bringing the Rams' enthusiasm and collaboration, which O'Connell said defines the team's culture under head coach Sean McVay, will be a key in choosing assistant coaches.

"It'll be very, very important for me," O'Connell said, "to make sure I have some folks with me who can help do that."

Before O'Connell can make his mark in Minnesota, he'll lead his final discussions with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who tied a career high with 41 touchdown passes and has thrown six touchdowns to one interception in three playoff victories this year. The former Washington coordinator has cut his teeth with varied responsibilities, though O'Connell's play calling has been limited to the preseason under McVay.

"Kevin is truly the offensive coordinator," McVay said. "Leads a lot of offensive meetings, also heavily responsible for running a lot of the quarterback meetings.

"Everything encompassing of leading our offense," McVay added, "helping put together the game plans and really how we operate on game day."

Rams coaches and players raved about O'Connell's ability to connect with people on this year's ninth-ranked offense (372.1 yards per game). Collaboration and leadership were often cited by Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf before embarking on general manager and coaching searches last month, when the team fired Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, and All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks said he didn't think a "fear-based organization is the way to go."

"An excellent communicator," Rams guard David Edwards said of O'Connell. "Someone I really enjoy coming into work and seeing, has a great sense of humor. When he gets up in front of the unit, does our [pass] protection stuff, obviously an incredibly intelligent guy, knows his stuff."

Kendall Blanton, the Rams' rookie tight end who had five catches for 57 yards in the 20-17 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, called O'Connell a "light in the room."

"My guy man, since day one," Blanton said. "Just talking to him and picking his brain, learning how he sees the game and things like that. Vikings fans, be ready, I think he's a great guy and I think he'll be a great head coach."

Stafford first met O'Connell — the former NFL journeyman quarterback — when he was claimed off waivers by Detroit in September 2009. But O'Connell's Lions tenure lasted five days before he was traded to the Jets. This time around, Stafford has grown closer to O'Connell through weekly game preparation meetings. He cited the coach's demeanor as why he thinks he'll do well for his former NFC North foe in Minnesota.

McVay echoed his quarterback's read.

"He's got great capacity and command for this game," McVay said. "He's got a great ability to relate to the players and connect with them. I think one of the most important things as a coach is: Do those players as a coach know that you care about them, and can you make them a better football player? Kevin checks both of those boxes."