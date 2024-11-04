Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

In a career that began when records were still played on vinyl at 78 rpm, singling out any work seems unfair. But honors likely go to his productions with Jackson on ''Off the Wall,'' ''Thriller'' and ''Bad,'' albums universal in their style and appeal. Jones' versatility and imagination fit perfectly with the bursting talents of Jackson as he sensationally transformed from child star to the ''King of Pop.'' On such classic tracks as ''Billie Jean'' and ''Wanna Be Startin' Somethin','' Jones and Jackson drew upon disco, funk, rock, pop, R&B and jazz and African chants. For ''Thriller,'' some of the most memorable touches originated with Jones, who recruited Eddie Van Halen for a guitar solo on the genre-defying ''Beat It'' and brought in Vincent Price for a ghoulish voiceover on the title track.