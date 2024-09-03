PWHL hires AHL executive Melissa Caruso to replace Darwitz as GM of defending champion Minnesota

''She really grew into a real valuable role, and we're just thrilled that she's got this opportunity with Minnesota,'' Howson told The Associated Press by phone. ''She's studious, a quick learner, she's detailed, so she's going to do really well. And the exciting part for the PWHL is they're not only going to get a general manager, but they're going to get somebody that's helped run a league for the last 15 years. They're in the infancy of their league, and she'll bring a lot of institutional knowledge, ideas, processes, procedures to that league. She'll be a resource for the league, and then obviously she'll help at the club level, as well.''