Jose Trevino's 2-run homer sparks Reds to 9-1 victory over Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Jose Trevino hit a two-run homer and Spencer Steer added a solo shot as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Thursday afternoon in a game delayed 1 hour, 37 minutes by rain.
Trevino's two-out, two-run homer off Matthew Liberatore put the Reds ahead 2-0 in the second.
Brendan Donovan scored from first on Nolan Arenado's single when Elly De La Cruz booted the ball in short left field for his major-league leading seventh error, making the score 2-1.
Neither team's starter returned following the rain delay.
Liberatore (2-3) allowed two runs and two hits in three innings for the Cardinals. Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott gave up a run on four hits over four innings.
Steer hit a solo homer, his third of the season, off Riley O'Brien to make the score 5-1 in the sixth.
Santiago Espinal's two-run single in the seventh pushed the Reds' lead to 8-1. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft (2-2) retired nine straight with four Ks to earn the victory and extend his scoreless streak to five innings.