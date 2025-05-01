Man United and Tottenham take commanding leads in the Europa League semifinals

The rescue act is on for Manchester United and Tottenham.
Big wins for both teams in the first legs of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday kept alive their hopes of lifting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League.
United beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the San Mames in Spain and Tottenham won 3-1 at home against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.
Both United and Spurs have endured miserable domestic campaigns and are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League. But European club soccer's second-tier Europa League could yet see one of them salvage their season.
Not only is silverware on the line, but so is an unlikely route to the lucrative Champions League.
United in control
United produced possibly its finest performance of the season to take a commanding first-leg lead against 10-man Bilbao.
Casemiro headed Ruben Amorim's team in front in the 30th minute after a cross from Harry Maguire.