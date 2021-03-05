Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.

First responders were called to N. 30th and Newton avenues at 5:42 p.m. with multiple reports about a person who appeared to have been hit by a car, according to police spokesman John Elder. Paramedics tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

Police are searching for a cream-colored or white SUV, last seen heading east on N. 30th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org.