Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand are back again to discuss receiver Justin Jefferson's contract and whether he'll get paid ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers. They also delve into the details of T.J. Hockenson's new deal and preview the Tampa Bay matchup.

