Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' pivot back to quarterback Nick Mullens, who will make his second start against the Lions in the past three weeks. The conversation quickly moves to the long-term outlook with Kirk Cousins, the 2024 NFL Draft class and Justin Jefferson's recent comments about that uncertainty. Finally, what are you looking for from Sunday's game?
