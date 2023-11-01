The Vikings' reconfigured quarterback room, with journeyman Joshua Dobbs joining the mix, was the frugal addition for general manager Kwesi Adodo-Mensah, who said Wednesday that a bigger swing wasn't available.
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Adodo-Mensah's comments after the NFL trade deadline, guard Ezra Cleveland being dealt to Jacksonville and more in this episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wolves at home to face Nuggets, follow on Gameview
Denver hasn't slowed down after winning the Finals last season. Tap here to follow the play-by-play and get scores and stats from around the NBA.
Sports
Florida Panthers bracing to be without Sam Bennett again after another lower-body injury
The Florida Panthers started the season without Sam Bennett, and they are bracing to be without him once again.
Vikings
Podcast: What is the Vikings plan at quarterback now and in the future?
The Vikings' plan at quarterback begins with Jaren Hall on Sunday while newly acquired Josh Dobbs is a veteran option and Kirk Cousins' future is further clouded.
Sports
Wisconsin forward Gus Yalden takes temporary leave of absence from team to deal with family matter
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says freshman forward Gus Yalden is taking a temporary leave of absence from the team to deal with a family matter.
Sports
Usher uses first Super Bowl performance as 'cheat sheet' for 2024 show and urges diabetes screening
While Usher gears up for his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer will lean on his previous experience of hitting the NFL's biggest stage to help prepare for the 13-minute set.